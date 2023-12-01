WhatsApp Introduces New Security Features: Secret Codes and Hidden Chats

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has recently added new security features that aim to enhance user privacy. In 2023, WhatsApp introduced the ability to create closed or private chats, allowing users to protect their conversations with an additional layer of security. Initially, these chats could only be safeguarded using biometrics such as fingerprints or facial recognition. However, WhatsApp has now expanded the options introducing “secret codes” as an alternative method.

“Secret codes” enable users to create unique passwords that are different from the ones required to unlock their phones. This innovative feature ensures that conversations remain protected, even if someone gains unauthorized access to the user’s smartphone.

To create a “secret code,” users simply need to close at least one chat. By swiping left on the chat on the main screen, selecting “More,” and choosing “Close Chat,” WhatsApp will automatically prompt users to choose between password protection or biometrics.

Another noteworthy addition is the ability to hide the folder containing closed or private chats from the main screen. This offers an extra layer of discretion, preventing prying eyes from detecting any hidden conversations. Users can simply press and hold their finger on the folder for three seconds to hide the closed chats folder.

Both of these new features are scheduled to roll out to all WhatsApp users throughout the month of December. These updates provide enhanced privacy options, granting users more control over the security of their conversations.

