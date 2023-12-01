WhatsApp Introduces New Feature to Enhance Chat Security

In a bid to provide users with enhanced security, WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, has introduced a new feature that allows users to protect their important chats with special passwords. This latest addition makes Zuckerberg’s messenger a little more secure.

The “Chat Lock” feature was initially launched in May 2023 and has now been upgraded to include “secret codes.” These secret codes provide an additional layer of protection in case someone gains access to your phone or if you share your device with someone else.

According to the developers, a secret code functions as a unique password separate from the one used to unlock your smartphone. It offers additional security to closed chats. As demonstrated, users can create secret codes using a combination of letters, numbers, special characters, and even emojis.

WhatsApp also allows users to hide the “Closed Chats” folder from the main chat list, making it visible only after entering the secret code in the search bar. However, if you prefer not to hide your conversations, they can remain in the general chat list.

Furthermore, moving a new chat into the closed category is as simple as pressing and holding the chat. There is no longer a need to navigate through chat settings.

The new feature is gradually rolling out to some users and will be available to everyone in the coming days.

Prior to this update, WhatsApp responded to user feedback reintroducing a popular feature: the ability to send “disappearing” photos and videos, which had been removed over a year ago.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How can I access the new “Chat Lock” feature in WhatsApp?

The “Chat Lock” feature is gradually becoming available to users and will be accessible to everyone in the upcoming days. You can find it in the chat settings or security settings of your WhatsApp application.

2. Can I use emojis as part of my secret code?

Absolutely! WhatsApp allows you to use emojis as part of your secret code when enabling the “Chat Lock” feature. This adds a personalized touch to your code while ensuring security.

3. Will my closed chats be completely hidden from view?

Yes, if you choose to hide the “Closed Chats” folder, it will be invisible in the main chat list until you enter the secret code in the search bar. This provides an added layer of privacy for your important conversations.

4. Can I move existing chats into the closed category?

Yes, you can easily move a chat into the closed category pressing and holding the desired chat. There is no need to go through the chat settings anymore, simplifying the process for users.

5. What other features can we expect from WhatsApp in the future?

WhatsApp consistently aims to enhance user experience and security. While specific future features have not been announced, the app is committed to addressing user feedback and requests. Stay tuned for exciting updates!