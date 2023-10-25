Mongolia Implements International Payment System Wechat Pay

The Immigration Agency of Mongolia has introduced the “Wechat pay” international payment system, a Chinese electronic payment tool that is used in 64 countries worldwide. This new system allows foreigners arriving in Mongolia for tourism or business purposes to make visa payments and transactions at border points using Wechat pay.

With the implementation of Wechat pay, Mongolia has become the 65th country to adopt this payment system, and the Mongolian tugrik has become the 25th currency to support it. Currently, the Wechat pay service has 1.2 billion users worldwide.

Apart from the international payment system, the mobile phone can be used to quickly make international payments without the need for cash or cards. Additionally, all types of services provided the Immigration Agency will be integrated into the Wechat pay system.

With the introduction of this system, Mongolia aims to enhance the convenience and efficiency of payment transactions for foreign visitors and residents, promoting a seamless and digital payment experience. By leveraging Wechat pay’s extensive user base and capabilities, this new payment system will contribute to the ease of doing business and further drive Mongolia’s economic growth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

(Please note that the information provided in this article is based on the original source, but the quotes have been replaced with descriptive sentences.)