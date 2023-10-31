Pinterest Exceeds Analyst Expectations, Driven Digital Advertising

Pinterest has surpassed revenue and profit forecasts for the third quarter, thanks to the stabilization of the digital advertising market, which has attracted advertisers to the platform. The news sent the company’s shares up 13% during after-hours trading on Monday, according to Reuters.

The company expects its core business profit margin to be around 600 basis points 2023, compared to the previously expected 400 basis points, said Chief Financial Officer Julia Donnelly.

These results reflect optimism for market recovery, as last week industry leaders such as Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Snap exceeded expectations for their quarterly revenues due to growth in their advertising business.

Furthermore, data suggests that Pinterest’s efforts to increase shopping on its platform through partnerships with companies like Amazon.com are paying off.

“Pinterest has made several company-specific efforts, including improving the efficiency of its ads in terms of conversion, which allows it to surpass forecasts at the moment,” commented DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte.

Brokerage firms like Bernstein are optimistic about the benefits of this partnership, stating that it could boost Pinterest’s revenues for the fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company announced that its revenue has increased 11.5% to $763.2 million during the quarter ending September 30th. Wall Street expected the amount to reach $743.5 million, according to LSEG data.

Monthly active users on the platform have increased 8% to 482 million.

Excluding certain items, Pinterest has earned 28 cents per share, compared to analysts’ average forecast of 20 cents per share.

The company expects its revenue to grow 11-13% on an annual basis in the current quarter. Analysts, on the other hand, predict a 13% revenue growth.

CEO Bill Reddy commented that Pinterest is facing “insignificant short-term impact” from the conflict in the Middle East, as some brands have temporarily halted their advertising expenses.

“But since then, we have seen these advertisers largely return,” he explained.

