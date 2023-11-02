New AI Features Transforming LinkedIn into a Career Consultant

LinkedIn, the business social networking platform owned Microsoft, has now reached over 1 billion users worldwide, making it the third largest “country” in the world, according to Reuters. This achievement places LinkedIn in the elite club of social media networks alongside giants like Facebook.

While approximately 20% of LinkedIn’s users are located in the United States, the remaining majority represent a global audience. Unlike many other similar websites, LinkedIn has had a popular paid version for years.

The platform has recently introduced new AI functionalities for its paying members, further solidifying its role as a career consultant. For a monthly fee of $40, users will now have access to AI-powered tools and features that can provide insights and guidance on their professional profiles. LinkedIn will assess whether a user is a suitable candidate for a specific job opening and provide recommendations on how to optimize their profile to attract potential employers.

Additionally, the platform will use AI algorithms to summarize long-form publications, a growing popular form of personal branding for professionals across various industries. These summaries will be tailored to each reader’s interests, allowing them to quickly grasp the key points of an article.

LinkedIn’s new AI features aim to enhance users’ career prospects and streamline the job search process. By leveraging advanced technologies, the platform is transforming into a dynamic hub that offers personalized career consultation and expertise-backed recommendations.

