How to Start a Conversation on WhatsApp without Adding a Contact

Have you ever wanted to talk to someone on WhatsApp but didn’t want to add their number to your contacts? There is at least one way to start a conversation without adding their contact information, as explained Tengri Life.

The feature called “Direct Link” allows you to initiate communication with someone who is not in your address book. To use this feature, open any browser and type “wa.me/7XXXXXXXXX” (for example, 77020003333) into the address bar. After the slash, only use numbers, without any plus signs, parentheses, or spaces – only the digits of the contact’s number.

Once you enter the URL, you will be redirected to a chat page in WhatsApp, where you can start a dialogue with the person.

Another method is to install third-party apps that work with the WhatsApp API, such as Easy Message. Simply enter or copy the number into the app and click “Start Chat in WhatsApp.” You will be immediately redirected to a chat with the new contact.

It is worth mentioning that in early October, it was reported that WhatsApp is testing text formatting in messages. Further details can be found on their official website.

Starting a conversation on WhatsApp without adding a contact can be useful in various situations. Whether you want to reach out to someone new or simply prefer not to clutter your address book, these methods provide a convenient way to initiate communication. Give them a try and make your WhatsApp experience even better!

