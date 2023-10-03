Reddit to Pay Users for Viral Content with New Program

Reddit, the popular social networking platform, is following in the footsteps of Twitter and will soon begin paying users in cash for posting viral content. The payments will be made through a new “Contributor Program” announced Reddit. According to the company, once users sign up for the program, they will receive monthly payments. The earnings of a redditor will be calculated based on the amount of karma they have earned and the gold they have received.

Previously available only to users in the United States, Reddit is now expanding the program. The company markets the system as a way to cash out your karma points or the total upvotes received on your posts or comments from the community. However, in reality, karma plays a secondary role in determining potential payments.

Instead, the amount of “gold” or Reddit coins that your posts have received is the major factor in calculating your payment. Reddit has also upgraded the gold coin as an additional way to reward a liked post. While gold coins are now available for purchase all users, they come at a price of $1.99 per coin, which is not cheap.

Reddit plans to use the revenue from these coins to reward users in the Contributor Program. The calculation works as follows: If you have received 100 to 4,999 karma points in the past 12 months, you can earn $0.90 per gold received on your posts in one month. If you have 5,000 or more karma points, then you can earn a slightly higher rate of $1 per gold.

Thus, earnings depend much more on the gold coins received rather than the karma/upvotes, which can be freely given. However, users will have to go through a verification process to participate in the program. This process involves submitting certain personal details, such as legal name, date of birth, and possibly identification if requested Reddit. Users will also need to provide a Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number to receive payments from Reddit’s payment provider, Stripe.

Additionally, Reddit restricts the Contributor Program to accounts in “good standing,” meaning they have never violated the platform’s rules. Posts made in Not-Safe-For-Work communities or containing explicit content are also prohibited from receiving payments.

Interested users in the United States can sign up for the Contributor Program visiting their profile page on Reddit. The company provides instructions for both mobile and web users on how to access the program, and if the criteria are met, the “Get Verified to Start Earning” button can be clicked.

Sources: Reddit.com