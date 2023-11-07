Sony Launches Innovative BRAVIA XR Series, Showcasing Commitment to Entertainment Excellence

Sony is marking a significant moment that solidifies its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to the Greek audience. On October 31, 2023, the company held a special event at its new offices in Athens, highlighting its dedication to innovation through the BRAVIA XR series. The event featured multiple models from the new 2023 BRAVIA XR series, each with its own unique features that captivated attendees.

Gavin McCarron, Technical Marketing & Product Planning Manager, Sony Europe, delivered an engaging presentation, revealing all the features that make the BRAVIA XR 2023 series stand out. He emphasized Sony’s focus on this crucial category, showcasing the company’s commitment to providing top-of-the-line home entertainment and gaming experiences.

All the 2023 BRAVIA XR models are equipped with features that offer consumers an immersive experience for watching movies, sports events, streaming applications, gaming, and much more.

The Cognitive Processor XR, incorporated in the BRAVIA XR televisions, analyzes and reproduces content the same way humans see and hear the world, reducing blur and creating action-packed scenes. The Cognitive Processor XR also allows for better control of backlighting, resulting in increased local dimming zones, enhanced brightness, and reduced blooming.

In addition, the models offer Acoustic Center Sync, which can be combined with Sony soundbars for richer bass and a wider sound field, providing the ultimate immersive experience at home. The BRAVIA XR 2023 series also elevates gaming experiences on PlayStation® 5 with exclusive features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized image quality during gameplay and streaming.

Furthermore, Sony is fulfilling its commitment to reduce plastic usage through the Road to Zero initiative. The company is working on various aspects of the product life cycle to minimize environmental impact, such as reducing the use of primary plastics, improving transportation efficiency, and reevaluating energy consumption during use. The new Eco Dashboard panel included in all 2023 models allows users to easily customize energy-saving preferences and settings.

