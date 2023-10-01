From Humble Beginnings to Social Media Stardom: The Evolution of Greek Influencers

Social media has become an integral part of the lives of public figures, particularly celebrities. It serves as their platform to showcase their work and build their personal image. Over the years, as their career progresses, there is a noticeable change in the profiles they maintain on social media platforms.

If one were to take a look at the early posts made some of the most popular Greek personalities on their personal Instagram accounts, they might have difficulty recognizing them. The photos are not as professionally taken as the newer ones, featuring unfiltered selfies and snapshots in their bathroom mirror instead of exotic landscapes. This is understandable when considering that many celebrities use social media for professional purposes and therefore generate income from it.

It is necessary, therefore, for influencers to ensure that they share their best shots with their audience and improve their online presence day day. However, many of them still keep their first posts on their profiles as a reminder of where they started.

Below are some of the early photos that popular Greek influencers shared, alongside their current image. It is fascinating to see the transformation they have undergone over time, both in terms of photography skills and the style they project to their followers.

