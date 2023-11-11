What was Netflix originally called?

In the vast world of streaming services, Netflix has become a household name. With its extensive library of movies and TV shows, it has revolutionized the way we consume entertainment. But have you ever wondered what Netflix was originally called? Let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore the origins of this streaming giant.

Back in 1997, when the internet was still in its infancy, Netflix was founded Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph. However, it wasn’t always known its current name. In fact, when the company first started, it was called “Kibble.” Yes, you read that right, Kibble. The name was chosen because it sounded similar to “quibble,” which means to argue or complain. This was a nod to the company’s original business model, which focused on DVD rentals mail.

As time went on, the founders realized that the name Kibble didn’t quite capture the essence of their vision. They wanted a name that reflected the idea of a vast online library of movies and TV shows. After much brainstorming, they eventually settled on the name “Netflix” in 1998. The name is a combination of “internet” and “flicks,” a colloquial term for movies. It perfectly encapsulated their mission to bring the movie rental experience online.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Netflix change its name?

A: The founders felt that the original name, Kibble, didn’t align with their vision of an online movie rental service. They wanted a name that better represented their goal of creating a vast digital library of films and TV shows.

Q: When did Netflix officially become Netflix?

A: The company officially changed its name to Netflix in 1998, a year after its founding.

Q: What does the name Netflix mean?

A: The name Netflix is a combination of “internet” and “flicks,” representing the company’s mission to bring the movie rental experience online.

In conclusion, Netflix was originally called Kibble before it became the streaming giant we know today. The name change to Netflix in 1998 marked a pivotal moment in the company’s history, aligning its brand with its vision of an online movie and TV show library. So, the next time you settle in for a binge-watching session, remember the humble origins of the platform that has forever changed the way we consume entertainment.