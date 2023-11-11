What movie started Netflix?

In the early 2000s, a little-known DVD rental-by-mail service called Netflix was about to change the way people consumed movies forever. While the company is now synonymous with streaming, it actually began as a DVD rental service, and it was a particular movie that played a pivotal role in its success.

The movie that started it all for Netflix was “Apollo 13,” a 1995 blockbuster directed Ron Howard. This film, based on the true story of the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission to the moon, became the catalyst for Netflix’s transformation into a household name.

Back in 1997, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings was frustrated with the hefty late fees he incurred from his local video rental store after returning “Apollo 13” late. This experience sparked an idea in Hastings’ mind: what if there was a way to rent movies without the hassle of late fees?

With this vision in mind, Hastings and his business partner, Marc Randolph, launched Netflix as a DVD rental-by-mail service in 1998. Customers could browse and order DVDs online, and they would receive their chosen movies in the mail. The absence of late fees was a game-changer, and it quickly attracted a loyal customer base.

FAQ:

Q: What is a DVD rental-by-mail service?

A: A DVD rental-by-mail service is a system where customers can order DVDs online and have them delivered to their homes via mail. They can keep the DVDs for a certain period before returning them in prepaid envelopes.

Q: How did Netflix transition from DVD rentals to streaming?

A: In 2007, Netflix introduced its streaming service, allowing customers to watch movies and TV shows instantly on their computers. Over time, the company shifted its focus from DVDs to streaming, eventually becoming the dominant player in the streaming industry.

Q: Why was “Apollo 13” significant for Netflix?

A: “Apollo 13” was significant for Netflix because it inspired co-founder Reed Hastings to create a DVD rental service without late fees. This idea laid the foundation for Netflix’s success and eventual transition into the streaming giant we know today.

In conclusion, “Apollo 13” was the movie that kickstarted Netflix’s journey to becoming a household name. It sparked the idea of a DVD rental service without late fees, which ultimately led to the company’s transformation into the streaming giant we know today.