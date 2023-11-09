Will my followers know if I create a second Instagram account?

In the ever-evolving world of social media, it’s not uncommon for users to have multiple accounts on the same platform. Whether it’s for personal reasons or to cater to different interests, having more than one Instagram account can be quite appealing. However, a common concern among users is whether their followers will be aware of their new account. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

Will my followers be notified?

The short answer is no. When you create a second Instagram account, your existing followers will not receive any notifications or alerts about your new profile. This means that your followers will not automatically know about your new account unless you choose to inform them yourself.

Can my followers find my second account?

While your followers won’t be notified about your new account, there is still a possibility that they may stumble upon it. If they happen to search for your username or come across your new account through mutual connections, they may discover your second profile. However, this is entirely dependent on chance and not a result of any Instagram notification.

FAQ:

1. Can I link my second account to my first account?

Yes, Instagram allows users to link multiple accounts together. This feature enables you to easily switch between accounts without having to log in and out each time.

2. Can I keep my second account private?

Absolutely! Just like your primary account, you have the option to make your second account private. This means that only approved followers will be able to see your posts and interact with your content.

3. Should I inform my followers about my second account?

The decision to inform your followers about your second account is entirely up to you. If you want to keep your accounts separate and cater to different interests, you may choose not to disclose your new profile. However, if you want your followers to be aware of your second account, you can always make an announcement on your primary profile or share the new username through other means.

In conclusion, creating a second Instagram account does not automatically notify your existing followers. While they may stumble upon your new profile chance, it is ultimately up to you whether or not you want to inform them about your second account. So, feel free to explore different aspects of your life or interests through multiple Instagram accounts without worrying about your followers being bombarded with notifications.