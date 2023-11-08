Who is the No 1 followed account on Instagram?

In the world of social media, Instagram has become a powerhouse platform for sharing photos, videos, and connecting with others. With over a billion monthly active users, it’s no surprise that many individuals and brands have amassed a significant following on the platform. But who holds the coveted title of being the most followed account on Instagram?

As of now, the No 1 followed account on Instagram is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned Portuguese professional footballer. With a staggering 300 million followers and counting, Ronaldo has managed to capture the attention and admiration of fans worldwide. His Instagram feed offers a glimpse into his personal life, showcasing his achievements, family moments, and glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle.

FAQ:

Q: What does “followed account” mean?

A: A “followed account” refers to the number of users who have chosen to subscribe to a particular account’s updates on Instagram. It indicates the popularity and reach of an account.

Q: How did Cristiano Ronaldo become the most followed account on Instagram?

A: Cristiano Ronaldo’s immense popularity as a football superstar, combined with his engaging content and regular updates, has contributed to his massive following on Instagram.

Q: Who held the title of the most followed account before Cristiano Ronaldo?

A: Previously, the title of the most followed account on Instagram was held Selena Gomez, an American singer, and actress. However, Ronaldo surpassed her follower count in October 2021.

Ronaldo’s success on Instagram can be attributed not only to his sporting achievements but also to his charismatic personality and global appeal. He has effectively utilized the platform to connect with his fans, share his passions, and promote his brand partnerships. Additionally, his philanthropic endeavors and involvement in various charitable causes have further endeared him to his followers.

It’s important to note that the rankings on Instagram can fluctuate over time as users’ interests and preferences change. However, for now, Cristiano Ronaldo reigns supreme as the No 1 followed account on Instagram, solidifying his status as a social media icon.