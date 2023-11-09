Which country banned Instagram?

In a surprising move, the government of North Korea has recently announced a ban on the popular social media platform, Instagram. This decision has left many citizens and international observers puzzled, as Instagram was one of the few Western social media platforms that had managed to penetrate the isolated country.

The ban on Instagram comes as part of a broader crackdown on internet access and social media usage in North Korea. The government has long maintained strict control over the flow of information within the country, with only a select few individuals having access to the global internet. Instead, North Korea operates its own intranet, known as Kwangmyong, which is heavily censored and monitored.

The reasons behind the ban remain unclear, as the North Korean government has not provided an official explanation. However, some speculate that the move is an attempt to further isolate the country from the outside world and prevent the spread of information that could challenge the regime’s authority.

FAQ:

Q: What is Instagram?

A: Instagram is a popular social media platform that allows users to share photos and videos with their followers. It was launched in 2010 and has since gained millions of users worldwide.

Q: Why did North Korea ban Instagram?

A: The exact reasons behind the ban are unknown, but it is believed to be part of a broader crackdown on internet access and social media usage in the country.

Q: Can North Koreans still access other social media platforms?

A: No, access to most Western social media platforms is heavily restricted in North Korea. The government controls internet access and operates its own intranet, which is heavily censored and monitored.

Q: How do North Koreans use the internet?

A: North Koreans have limited access to the global internet. Instead, they primarily use the country’s intranet, Kwangmyong, which is tightly controlled the government.

While the ban on Instagram may seem insignificant in the grand scheme of global social media usage, it is a stark reminder of the strict control exerted the North Korean government over its citizens’ access to information. As the country continues to isolate itself from the outside world, the ban on Instagram serves as a reminder of the challenges faced those seeking to connect with the people of North Korea.