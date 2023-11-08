Can someone know how many times you viewed their Instagram story?

In the world of social media, Instagram has become one of the most popular platforms for sharing photos and videos. With its various features, including the ability to post stories that disappear after 24 hours, users often wonder if others can track how many times they have viewed their stories. So, can someone know how many times you viewed their Instagram story? Let’s find out.

The Truth Behind Instagram Story Views

Instagram does not provide a direct feature that allows users to see exactly who has viewed their story and how many times. Unlike Snapchat, which displays a list of usernames who have viewed a story, Instagram keeps this information private. This means that you can view someone’s story multiple times without them knowing.

FAQ

Q: Can someone see if I screenshot their Instagram story?

A: No, Instagram does not notify users if someone takes a screenshot of their story. However, it’s worth noting that Instagram does notify users if someone takes a screenshot of a disappearing direct message.

Q: Can someone know if I watch their Instagram story anonymously?

A: No, Instagram does not provide a feature to view stories anonymously. When you view someone’s story, they will be able to see that you have viewed it, regardless of whether you have a public or private account.

Q: Can third-party apps reveal who viewed my Instagram story?

A: Be cautious of third-party apps or websites that claim to provide information about who viewed your Instagram story. These apps are often scams or violate Instagram’s terms of service. It’s best to avoid using them to protect your privacy and account security.

In conclusion, Instagram does not disclose the exact number of times someone has viewed your story. You can view stories anonymously, but the account owner will still be able to see that you have viewed their content. Remember to be mindful of your privacy and avoid using unauthorized third-party apps that claim to provide this information.