Can my girlfriend see what I liked on Instagram?

In the age of social media, privacy concerns are at the forefront of many users’ minds. With platforms like Instagram becoming increasingly popular, it’s natural to wonder about the extent to which our actions are visible to others. One common question that arises is whether your girlfriend can see what you’ve liked on Instagram. Let’s delve into this topic and shed some light on the matter.

Can my girlfriend see my Instagram activity?

By default, Instagram does not notify users when someone likes a post. This means that your girlfriend won’t receive a direct notification when you like a photo or video on the platform. However, there are a few scenarios where she might still be able to see your activity.

Following activity

If your girlfriend follows your Instagram account, she can view your activity through the “Following” tab. This tab displays the recent likes, comments, and follows of the accounts you follow. So, if she checks this section regularly, she may come across your likes.

Public accounts

If your Instagram account is public, anyone, including your girlfriend, can see your activity. Public accounts allow anyone to view your posts, likes, and comments without needing to follow you. So, if your girlfriend knows your username, she can simply visit your profile and see what you’ve liked.

Private accounts

If your Instagram account is private, only approved followers can see your activity. This means that unless your girlfriend is following you, she won’t be able to see what you’ve liked on Instagram.

FAQ

1. Can I hide my likes on Instagram?

No, Instagram does not provide an option to hide your likes from specific users. Your likes are visible to anyone who can see your activity.

2. Can I block someone from seeing my likes?

Blocking someone on Instagram will prevent them from seeing your posts, comments, and likes. So, if you want to hide your likes from your girlfriend, blocking her would be an option. However, this may raise trust issues and should be approached with caution.

In conclusion, while Instagram does not directly notify users about likes, there are ways for your girlfriend to see your activity. It’s important to consider your account’s privacy settings and have open communication with your partner to avoid any misunderstandings or privacy concerns.