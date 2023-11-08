Can people see hidden likes?

In a bid to promote mental well-being and reduce the pressure of social media validation, platforms like Instagram and Facebook have introduced the option to hide likes on posts. This move has sparked a debate among users, with many wondering whether hidden likes are truly concealed or if there are ways to still see them. Let’s delve into this topic and explore the truth behind hidden likes.

What are hidden likes?

Hidden likes refer to the feature that allows users to hide the number of likes a post receives from public view. While the person who posted the content can still see the total number of likes, it is no longer visible to others. This change aims to shift the focus from popularity metrics to the content itself, encouraging users to engage with posts based on their own interests rather than the number of likes they have.

Can hidden likes be seen?

No, hidden likes cannot be seen others. When a user chooses to hide likes on their posts, the number of likes is no longer displayed to anyone except the person who made the post. This means that followers, friends, and other users will not be able to view the like count on that particular post.

Why hide likes?

The decision to hide likes stems from concerns about the impact of social media on mental health. By removing the public display of likes, individuals may feel less pressure to compare themselves to others or seek validation through the number of likes they receive. This change aims to create a more positive and authentic environment on social media platforms.

FAQ:

1. Can I still like a post if the likes are hidden?

Yes, you can still like a post even if the likes are hidden. The ability to like a post remains unaffected the hidden likes feature.

2. Can businesses and influencers see hidden likes on their sponsored posts?

Yes, businesses and influencers can still see the number of likes on their sponsored posts, even if they have hidden likes on their regular posts. This allows them to track engagement and measure the success of their marketing efforts.

3. Will hidden likes be permanent?

The option to hide likes is not permanent and can be toggled on or off the user. This means that individuals can choose to display or hide likes on their posts based on their preference.

In conclusion, hidden likes cannot be seen others, ensuring that the number of likes remains private. This feature aims to alleviate the pressure associated with social media validation and create a more positive online environment.